Animal shelters face crisis as intake increases, applications decrease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the height of the pandemic, animals were being adopted from shelters in record numbers.

Now that things are more so "back to normal," the opposite is true.

Nationwide and right here in West Michigan, shelters and rescues are reporting intake is up and applications have gone way down.

Shelters and rescues are at capacity, the staff is tired and while that's not entirely unusual for this time of year, it's still overwhelming and our furry friends could use help.

The Humane Society of West Michigan, one of the largest shelters in the area, has about 400 animals in its care right now, including those in foster homes.

Historically, summer is the busiest time of year for animal shelters and rescues. That's because more people are traveling, spending time outdoors and less time at home.

And while a small number of the animals being returned to the shelter are the so-called "pandemic puppies," most of them are from families struggling financially.

"A majority of the animals that are coming into our care are from people who really love their pets, but are struggling to figure out how to keep them. Maybe with you know, new work schedules. Inflation has really hurt a lot of people, rent going up," said Brianna Shahly, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Local animal shelters have resources and services that can help keep pets in homes, including food assistance and low-cost vaccine clinics.

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers emergency temporary shelter to pets of families that need help getting on their feet.

All of this has a direct impact on a northern shelter's ability to assist homeless animals from southern states.

"If we don't have the space, we can't transfer them in. So you know, having adoption numbers be up and allowing room for animals to go into kennels is perfect," Shahly said. "But if our animals are just sitting, we don't have any room to transfer those animals up and help relieve some of the pressure off those really packed southern shelters."

Many animal shelters are non-profits, completely dependent on donations from the community to operate.

Monetary donations are just one way you can help if you're not ready to adopt a pet just yet.

Other ways you can support shelters right now: Sign-up to become a foster to free up kennel space, donate supplies like food, toys and treats, or volunteer to spend time with the animals by walking dogs.

Anything you can do to get involved would be a big relief.

