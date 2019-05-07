GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Fourth of July and the days surrounding are a chance for people to celebrate all things America and that often comes with elaborate fireworks displays.

Many people love fireworks this time of year, but many pets do not.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Kent County Animal Control. Workers there say they've seen a significant rise in the number of missing pets.

We were told that 11 strays had come in on Friday as of 3:30 p.m., which is about 10 more than on a typical day. In addition, 15 people had come into the shelter in just a four-hour span looking for their pets.

Pound Buddies in Muskegon also told us they had 12 lost pets come to their shelter between last night and today and many of them have been reunited with their owners.

The Animal Control Unit of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said they have not seen a rise in animal cases over the holiday.

