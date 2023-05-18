'Bark for the Park' | Kentwood dog park fundraiser tonight

Kentwood's Bark for the Park fundraiser is back for another year, raising funds for the dog park.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Get your four-legged furry friends down to Kellogg Woods Park tonight for a party that every canine can enjoy.

Kentwood's Bark for the Park fundraiser is back for another year, raising funds to enhance and maintain the city's dog park.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and includes a pet craft station, photo booth, dog agility course, doggy fashion show and treats for dogs.

To enter your dog into the doggy fashion show, stop by the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Tent to register and be ready with your pup at 6:30 p.m. for the start of the show.

There will also be pet vendors and community booths including vet clinics and the Wyoming Police K9 Unit.

Bark for the Park is completely free, but the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting donations to raise funds for new amenities at the dog park.

Everyone attending will get a doggie bag with dog treats and other goodies.

The Dune Buggy and Underground Cookie Club food trucks will be selling food at the event.

“The dog park at Kellogg Woods Park is a unique amenity we’re proud to be able to offer the dogs and dog lovers in our community,” said Spencer McKellar, the City of Kentwood’s lead recreation program coordinator. “This event is a fun opportunity to gather together to showcase this space to the community and raise money to ensure it remains a premier canine hangout for years to come.”

