'Feed the Shelters' campaign encouraging Michiganders to donate pet food to shelters

The campaign would help support shelters as costs increase.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This March, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is encouraging Michiganders to donate food to pet shelters as part of the "Feed the Shelters" campaign.

The campaign would help local shelters keep the animals in their care well-fed, something that is becoming more difficult amid rising costs. The BISSELL Pet Foundation says animals are also staying at shelters for longer periods, increasing the cost for shelters to operate.

“Donating food to your local shelter makes a difference for pets in need—whether it fills bowls in the shelter or for pets in need through community food assistance programs,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Shelters are also facing other challenges, like increased animal surrenders and staffing shortages. Bissell says the campaign could open up opportunities for volunteering at shelters.

“We hope our “Feed the Shelters" campaign will get community members through the doors of their local shelter to not only make a lifesaving food donation, but to also learn more about getting involved at their shelter,” said Bissell.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation says Michiganders can participate by doing the following:

Find your local shelter’s wish list and see what food they need. Visit your shelter and take a photo or video of you dropping off your donation. Share your donation photo/video on social media with #FeedTheShelters and tag @Cathy_Bissell and @BISSELLPets. Tag your friends and family to participate!

Learn more or donate to Feed the Shelters here.

