Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event arrives at crucial time

Bissell is rallying shelters across the country to take in animals from Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the southwest part of the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bissell Pet Foundation is making it easier to find your next snuggle buddy. October 1 marks the start of their annual fall 'Empty the Shelters' event.

Adoption fess will be $50 or less, and several West Michigan shelters are participating.

The organization is rallying shelters across the country to take in animals from Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the southwest part of the state. Bissell says you can help by donating to local shelters or free up shelter space by adopting.

"It is the perfect time to fall in love with a pet. You know the weather's getting a little cooler, you can add a pet to your family and hopefully get them all settled into your home before winter hits," said Brittany Schlacter from the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Any pet you adopt is spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

October is also the start of a month-long fundraising event.

The 'Walktail Challenge' is Bissell Pet Foundation's virtual walk-a-thon. Participants have 31 days to complete 31 miles by either walking or running.

"It has been a very challenging time for shelters right now," Schlacter said. "And our programs contribute to funding for adoptions grant funding for spay and neuter microchipping. Vaccinations, we provide free and low cost, low cost vaccine and spay neuter clinics throughout the country."

If you're interested in taking part in the fundraiser, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation's Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.