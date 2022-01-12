BISSELL Pet Foundation hosts Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event

The situation at animal shelters are dire, but there's a campaign underway that should help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the past couple of weeks, we've told you about the dire situation at local shelters, which are quickly filling up with dogs and cats.

A campaign is getting underway that should be a big help. It's the start of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event.

More than 40 shelters across the state are participating and more than 300 across the country. It runs Dec. 1-11.

Right now, shelters around the country and here in West Michigan are full and adoptions are down.

"There are pets that are already potty trained, litter trained, leash trained. They're waiting in shelters right now. And they've already been loved by a family, pre-loved if you will, and they're a perfect fit for your family," said Brittany Schlacter, Marketing and PR Specialist with BISSELL Pet Foundation.

There's been an increase in owner surrenders this year for a variety of reasons such as the rising costs of pet ownership.

This is why the BISSELL Pet Foundation is reminding people adopting is not a decision that should be made lightly because pets are not presents, but a lifetime commitment.

"When you adopt the best part is that you can get a pet that's already spayed or neutered. They are microchipped and vaccinated, and you have a little bit of information about them that you might not otherwise have. So, shelters can pair your family with the right pet," Schlacter said.

If you're not ready to adopt, there are other ways you can make a difference.

You can volunteer as a foster, walk dogs, clean litter boxes or donate to your local animal shelter.

However, if you are ready, BISSELL is helping to reduce adoption fees to $50 or less.

"If you plan to adopt, please be patient. It can take anywhere up to three months to really see a pet settle in and show its true colors. So the best thing that you can do when you adopt is patient and use your resources," Schlacter said.

Remember to do your research, fill out an application and set up a meet-and-greet if approved.

"We want families to know, you can easily look at pets from your local rescue or shelter online, which is great, we can kind of see what pets are out there and get a feel for it like an online dating scenario. But the best thing that you can do is visit your local shelter and start a conversation with them," Schlacter said.

For a list of participating animal shelters, click here.

