Bonded siblings looking for their forever home in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Fuzzy and Wuzzy! This adorable sibling pair is available for adoption from Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

They came from a colony of cats that started out with nine and ended up with 20!

All of those cats have been spayed or neutered now, thanks to Trap Neuter Return groups and individuals.

Shelter staff say Fuzzy and Wuzzy are extremely outgoing and sweet.

While Fuzzy loves snuggling, Wuzzy loves to explore absolutely everything and see what you're doing. They are the perfect yin and yang.

Wuzzy brings confidence to Fuzzy, and she feels more comfortable when he is around.

At 7 months old, they are still very curious kittens, and they enjoy each other's company since they have grown up together.

They were rescued from the colony very young and were fostered until they made their way to Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

Their foster says the bonded siblings need each other and would love to see them find a home together.

If you're interested in applying to adopt Fuzzy and Wuzzy click, here.

