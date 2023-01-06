Meet Boston, a lovable pup from Harbor Humane looking for a forever home

Shelter staff believe he was not treated very nicely at his first home. Despite this, they say he holds no grudges, and is a very sweet and gentle pup.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Meet Boston, an adorable 3-year-old looking for his forever family. He is available for adoption from the Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County.

Boston's foster mom describes him as sweet and lovable. He came to the shelter as a stray in August.

Not much is known about his past, but shelter staff believe based on his initial behavior, he was not treated very nicely. Despite this, they say he holds no grudges.

Staff say Boston is very smart and trainable, but is a total goofball that loves to play.

He enjoys sitting in laps and watching football or hanging outside while you do yard work.

Boston has been in a foster home for months with two female dogs who adore him and vice versa. Admittedly, he's not a big fan of cats.

This handsome boy is ready to meet his best friend for life. If you're interested in applying to adopt Boston, click here.

