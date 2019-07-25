GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Bridge Street Market just got a little more pet-friendly.

Recently, the market shared the news that they put up two smart dog houses outside for shoppers with pets. The houses, created by a company named DogSpot, are spacious, lockable, temperature-controlled and self-sanitizing structures equipped with cameras so shoppers can go about their business insides Bridge Street, even if their four-legged friend is tagging along.

There is one dog house in the free parking ramp and another at the Bridge Street and Seward Avenue entrance.

These two DogSpots appear to be the first that have popped up in Grand Rapids.

