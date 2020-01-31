GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Canine Cup continues for the second year. This time, the San Francisco 13ers and the Canine City Chiefs hit the field.

The pups this year are from Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. They were transferred from a shelter in Tennessee, and are up for adoption. They are all siblings, and learning more about the world. We don't know what exact breed they are, but they are likely some kind of husky mix.

You can also see other pups, dogs, and cats up for adoption on Harbor Humane Society's Instagram page.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE team had a great time getting to know them during filming.

Behind the Scenes of Canine Cup 2020

13 Loves Pets, and we continue to partner with organizations and individuals in the West Michigan community to help find the best homes for pets of all kinds. If you want to share a picture of yours, submit it on our 13 Loves Pets page.

January 2020 - 13 Loves Pets He loves to play in the snow! Junie and Belle: This is the second year that the girls visited Santa. He even remembered them. They are sisters even though they look so different and have completely different personalities. Liam the Hedgehog, "Liam is a sweet little guy who was rehomed to me a few months ago." Hiking in Hoffmaster State Park on a hot day in July Ed is a blue & gold macaw. He is 5yrs old, hatched on Christmas day. His beak is a deformity called Scissor beak. But, that doesn’t stop him from being an all around goof. He loves “tormenting” his other avian siblings and our dog. 😄 This is my 2-year-old Tabby named Peanur. He's a very sweet cat and loves to play. This is my daughter and son in law's dog Chloe'. She will be 4 in February of this year. She's a beautiful black and white long haired Chihauhau. She's so fun to watch and believe it or not, it's the BIG guys that love to pick her up and talk baby talk to her :) it's so cute to watch.. She melts everyone's heart. I showed her in the Blueberry Festival in Grandville. One of the doggie day care centers held a pet contest and I dressed Chloe up as a skunk and showed her on the stage .. She's just such a nice dog and that's why I wanted to upload a photo of her. I have many photos and videos.. Elsa wanted to show us what she did today, while we were at work. This is our boy Diesel, he is very spoiled and loved. He usually doesn't take very good pictures usually camera shy but on this day we got a really good one. He's a Pomchi, Pomeranian, Chihuahua mix. Stevie Kicks in her new house waiting for snow These beautiful souls just love life 💕! The best little guys in the world 🌎. Crouton and Camaro like to spend time tussling and eating ice cubes!! They are the best companions to our family and each other. My Fur Kitties were all ready to receive a snack when I snapped this photo! They Love their treats and Squirt is Always out front ready to get his first!" "D loves taking selfies during our 3 mile walks around Zeeland." This is Allie. She is a labrador retriever that belongs to a young couple-(both of them are members of USCG). I am her foster Mom through Dogs on Deployment. This organization is a group of volunteers that fosters animals for those folks in our military. They can also be helped with transport and high veterinary costs. This is a pictorial of her visit to the Grand Haven USCG station." We rescued Nitro when she was 3 weeks old, we had to syringe feed her for the first 2 weeks... she is now a feisty little girl that rules the house. Tig is a rescue, he is a brindle pitbull and my absolute best friend! I wouldn’t trade him for the world. He has been the only one there when I was going through a tough time in my life. He reminds me every day that I have something to look forward to! Thank you Tig<3 Frankie is a registered Bengal who needs to be the center of attention. This is Smith & Wesson. These two guys are my best friends and have been with me since they were bitty babies now 5 years old. I rescued them from a not so great situation during a pretty nasty snow storm. They have such great personalities and being brothers they have their fair share of scuffles but they couldn't live without each other and I couldn't see myself without them. They're always there for me whenever I need some good cuddles and that just melts my heart. This is our dog Buddy and our rabbit Oliver. Oliver thinks he runs the place. When Buddy is eating he tries to push him out of his bowl and eat his food. Lillie is also a rescue! As before my dog Tig and her are very best friends! More like two peas in a pod<3 Hello I’m Finley I am four years old. I like to play with my fur siblings. I also like to watch Friends on tv. My human mom took a picture of me watching that program. I am an “up North” cat. I am originally from Weidman MI near Mt: Pleasant. I am a Turkish Van cat. This is Hugo. These are my kids...Josey(blue) and Jane(red). They are Toy Australian Shepherds. Best dogs ever. We actually have 4! I got my husband one for company after his stroke and our family grew from there. Isabelle (daughter) and Kimber (mother) were enjoying the sunshine coming through the door on Christmas morning. "Charlie is my pride and joy he rings a bell when he’s got to go potty he can say mama if he really wants a treat bad enough he says mama when he really wants a treat he is a very special dog." "Took this photo when Coco was napping on the arm of our couch" "Ronin has a huge personality with an attitude to match." "Belle is winking hello." "Porthos the dog believes he’s in charge, well he is." Ichabod and Finnegan: "My Oriental boys. They always have something to say!" "Blue was hanging his head in embarrassment when we put his new sweater on him!" Suggle with Tux: "A local cat rescue was at a local farm store and we went in got pet food and we looked at the row of available cats until one black and white jumped into my arms and snuggled in ..I put him back and we went get our pet food and walked by again with suddenly he jumped into my arms again....then he came home with us...he adopted us" JoJo loves to be a couch buddy. She loves to look out the window from this spot. WZZM Created a TV Star - King Louie, Feb. 4, 2016 "Jennifer and Dr. Robco brought King Louie to the WZZM Pet Peeves show on dental care! They all rocked the show!! Long live the King!!" Oliver out for a walk on a beautiful winter day. Our golden, Oliver, posed for this “picturesque” photo! Tom is not a huge fan of clothes - like his Christmas sweater but he looks snug! mery is a rescue who came from the home of a cat hoarder in a different county. Because the ran out of space, they sent him and others to the Muskegon Humane Society. I adopted him about 2 years ago. Sissy is 12 years old and is a very good listener. I have stage 4 cancer and Mr. Tibbles is my emotional support animal. I feel bad and he's sitting by my side but today he sat on my foot to kind of let me know you aren't going anywhere lol New buddies: Chewy, Louis and Sparky. Hot day deserves a pontoon ride! Just finished a potato chip. BellaNoel is my 5 year old rescue baby. She is a happy little girl and loves everyone, Including Santa. Denise Coykendall It’s Meara’s 2nd birthday! Denise Sheridan My precious Papillon, “Elmo” He’s my favorite “furry little fellow." Nel Nelson We rescued Myka in 2016 after loosing our first husky, Hank. Myka is very sweet and well behaved. However, she doesn’t play with any toys. Our veterinarian said that is a learned skill and no one probably played with her as a puppy. She had been rehomed 5-6 times when we found her at Wild Dogs Rescue. We totally fell in love with her and she has definitely found her “furever” home! Deb Meyers 3rd birthday picture! His name is Milo and still drags me out for walks- even in the cold!! Kennedy Vandenbosch I was taking photos on my phone, look how they turned out! Shai Nelson Here is Kitty. Hes 13 years old. Always poses for his picture. We adopted Poppy from an abuse situation, he now is the sweetest and loving dog that we could ask for. He fits in with our other two babies great. This is Shelby Lynn. She's 7 mo old Chihuahua and she loves her sweater and heating pad on these cold winter days. My cat Fleur loves spending time in her comfy cat cave. This is Baby Vinnie, our 13 month old St. Bernard pup. He came into our lives three weeks after our 9 1/2 year old Saint,Griffin, passed away. We're both convinced that Griff sent him to us to heal. The best part is that Vinnie's breeders named him Angel before we adopted him! The blonde is Auggie The Black and White is Bella. They love the couch, and share the king size bed with the people who feed us and let us outside. We are best of buddies. Stewie when she got home from the groomer. Youngest of our family hanging with the family dogs who have been around since the very oldest of the kids. They're just sitting back listening to my husband talk LOL Left to right...Nixie, Apollo and Shalah. All under 3 1/2 pounds. Apollo is Nixie's daddy and Nixie and Shalah are the best of friends. They bring so much joy and laughter to our home. My huskies playing hard Aries, Maya and Quinn Judge is a 1.5 year old German Shepherd. He loves to play, especially at the cottage (pictured) jumping off the dock. He’s the happiest dog I’ve ever had, and of course the best snuggler EVER... he lays on my feet to keep my toes warm at night. This is our pup Bronco! He's a very silly boy who loves to play! This is Louie, our 1-year-old Maltese. If I’m sitting, he’s on my lap. He’s learning to share my attention when I’m reading. He doesn’t understand why his head scratching stops when I turn the page and he tries pushing his head into my hand in case I forgot what I was supposed to be doing. 😁 This is my dog Angel that I adopted from a shelter in Indiana in August 2017 when she was one and a half years old. She loves to play and is a very smart little dog. I adopted Motunui from a local rescue when she was 10 months old. She is now 3 years old and has given me so much Unconditional love and comfort. She is a blessing in my life. I was wrapping and he thought he was helping. He wasnt. His name is Trouble and he is a rescue. We found him on the street in a trap.We took him in and we love him even though he is naughty all the time. Colleen Riley Meet Ivy. I rescued her from the west Michigan humane society. She was left to starve and she was the runt and she ended up getting parvo and the humane society didn't think she was going to make it. Jamie Yates This our Dixie may and shes is 6 yr old and very spoiled ! Love her. Becky Lamb Zoey is our 1yr old pomsky that goes with the flow of are active lifestyle. She goes fishing for over 8hrs. Loves camping and traveling. Misty Crittendon This is Daisy Mae! She was the dog of honor at our wedding in the Smoky Mountains. Katie Schweihofer Our Husky/Shepherd mix pup chilling in her hallway! Tina Monroe This is Stella. She is a 4 year old Pemroke Welsh Corgi and she is our little (big) princess. She is so much fun and keeps big brother Charlie in line. Brian Barker Mellon (May-lon) is the Sindarin Elvish word for friend famously featured as the password to the Doors of Durin into Moria in The Lord of the Rings. A fitting name for this cute curious creature. Mellon is just a little baby gecko, too young to know the gender for sure though I suspect female. She enjoys climbing on her sticks and leaves and takes to handling well. I'm looking forward to see how she grows up and to many years of companionship with this little scaly friend. Jacob Fishel This is Angel. I adopter her from a shelter from Indiana a couple of years ago. She loves to play, she's loving and very smart. Our dog Tucker is a rescue dog; he had been beaten and starved. We took him in 3 1/2 years ago. He's a great loveable baby. Asia our kitten, she is 9 months old. She is so loveable too. She does the funniest things. These two hit it off first time they saw each other. foster kittens for Faithful to Felines in Muskegon. The white cat in one of my foster fails from a few years ago. The black kitten she is hugging is a current foster kitten. I have many fosters each year my cats and dogs just love them. Peter likes to play in the tub, he also drinks out of the faucet in the middle of the night Bella and Sophie: My godparents have a going away, birthday party every year in September. I care for my mother so we go together. Some friends also come and one of the friends brings their dog Sophie. Sophie followed Bella. Lucy loves the summer and loves to play in the flowers. We rescued both of these crazy pups! They love each other so much💕 Toby is 8 and Kinsey is 4. Hondo John is our 22 month old Boxer. He is such a clown and so entertaining! Our dogs Annie, Ellie and Greta love watching TV! My rescue/rehomed Buldog, Butler. This my girl Bella, she loves the snow she jumps like a rabbit through the snow and never comes in without her face full of snow. Blue brings his owner a blanket when they're sick -- just one of his many talents. Layla loves to watch the bird feeders in the front yard. These are our fur babies. Bentley 2 yrs. Nova 3 yrs and Ranger 6 months. They love there treats and spending time together. Nova belongs to my son so when he visits it's like a Springer Spaniel reunion. They all have the same mother Ziva. Full of energy and personality. They enjoy car rides,chasing balls in the yard, taking walks,and of course treat time. The squirrels in the yard like to tease them, then we laugh because Bentley will sit out in the rain or snow for hours looking up at the tree waiting for them 😁 Lily is an 8 year old rescue dog. She loves her walks and will happily pose for a photo. My best friend Dobie. Who says we can’t just all get along? Left to right, Apollo, Si (pronounced with a long I), and Kona. Kona and Si snuggle regularly. Apollo has given in to the love and joined in. Buster is a 12 year old Boston Terrier. He still has the energy of a puppy. He LOVES playing fetch. This is a picture of him waiting for the ball to be thrown. The intensity in his eyes... Our sweet girls, Mylee and Brinlee, love to go camping with us and literally have taken ownership of our 2 zero gravity chairs. They love them! Emma is a Chihuahua and Blue Pitt mix. Luka and Teddy Bear love to lay on our bed while I am getting ready for work in the morning and watching WZZM 13 morning news. Luka (the black dog) was our rescue dog that I took home from work because the owner wanted to put him down because he itched constantly. Turns out he had Hypothyroidism and needed meds. He came to live with us and Teddy Bear and he is doing great and they are the best of buds! He can entertain himself for hours as long as he has this ball. My Sister said we needed one last Cocker because a pet gives your life purpose. She was right. A dog and her ball. Her favorite toy...she takes her ball everywhere she goes! Meet Woodson and Desmond. They are cousins, their moms are sisters. They are the best dogs! Woodson even gives what we call group hugs. Go Blue! Woodson belongs to my sister and Desmond belongs to my nephew. Dante loves to ride on the tractor when I snow blow,he doesn't care how much snow gets on him. Sully is our happy boy. Thomas is a sophisticated gentleman who sits SO pretty for a treat. Lizzy hamming it up to get treats. Sully and I getting ready for a walk Ronin in the snow. Ripley Doodle Dandy has been good today, he wants to play! Bentley came to live with us when Riley was 5. I was nervous bringing a little dog into our house with Big Riley but we had nothing to worry about. They are “brothers!" Boomer is my 9yr old Blue Heeled also known as Australian Cattle Dog He is very loyal and protective of his people and our cats, he loves to go geocaching with me. Whenever we have popcorn Mika will start begging and pouting for popcorn. Here is Mia Romanelli. Piper enjoys morning hide and seek time.... how can you resist this face! Our daughter getting kisses from No Time To Party aka Red When Tyson my rescue dog from Detroit animal welfare group (DAWG) wants couch time and his sister Bailey is in his way that is not a problem for him, he simply crawls on top of her and lays down. This is Ebi Romanelli. Gizmo (moey) sometimes has to stop the cat Maurice from messing with him. What a way to start the morning. Copo the rottie recently met his new brother Gunner the frenchie. This weekend Gunners liter mate Oliver came to stay with us. Copo is trying to decide if he’s ok that now there are 2 frenchie pups in the house. Jax loves laying on his perch watching the birds outside Liberty and Sophie posing for Christmas Pictures! Not their favorite thing to do! My rescue dog Tina and our cat Desi (who just showed up at our house one day, sharing alittle nap time This is our beautiful Phoebe. She's an 8yo miniature longhaired Dachshund. She loves to play with her bee and to try to drink our coffee. She also loves swimming; the Rogue, Raisin & Thornapple Rivers, Lake Michigan & the Gulf of Michigan! Chloe is 13 years old and loves to wear sweaters. This was her Christmas one. She's always cold and only weighs in 8 pounds. Minka carries this pink ball around constantly (even outside for a potty break). She brings so much joy to us. My White German Shepherd, Apollo, LOVES this toy ring!! After him playing with it, growling, throwing it in the air, he got quiet. I look at him only to see this. Such a mama's boy!! Love this dog to pieces. These two are 3. They are best friends. Meena the pug, and Luna the Sheltie, love to go for walks in the woods, and beg for what ever your eating. They are spoiled, and that’s how mom likes it.😁 Oreo watches the morning news every day! Our youngest daughter and our 2 year old shepherd do this daily they have Quite the bond. Watching cartoons together. This day she wasn’t feeling well and he Made sure to be right by her side. Gustopher Carlton, also know as Gus. His momma was off of work for 9 weeks after surgery & she spent her time crocheting, so Gus had to, of course, model her products. Cooper and Bella roughhouse and wrestle multiple times during the day. But as you can see, they really do like each other. This is Prince. This is Dodger he is 16 years old. This is Harley. He knows how to recycle. ♡ This is our 9-year-old Bella. She loves to sit on the arms of the couch and watch the cars go by when she is on the front porch. This is Napoleon. He is my wife's best buddy. They spend so much time together and he gets depressed when she's not around. Napoleon is still lively and spunky like a puppy even though he is going on 12 years old. Luna loves to relax to "Paw Patrol". Hazel [walks with me] 3 miles daily, whines, sleeps between the sheets and only eats dog food at her friend's house!!! Owns us, tad spoiled and loved dearly😇❤️ Miss Maggie This is my kitten Buddy. He will be a year old Mar. 1. I adopted him from Harbor Humane Society when he was 8 weeks old. I am a widow and in a power chair, so he is a lot of company. He likes laying in my power chair when I am in my recliner. He learned how to open my bedroom door watching my cleaning lady open it. I have a cord going from the handle of my bedroom door to my bathroom door. This picture is a picture of my dog, Royal Oak, with the bunny ear. Royal Oak hates decorations on her and if there's anything that is on her, she will tear it out and or she'll get irritated with. This picture makes me laugh! Our sweet 17.5 yr old Maestro loves the fire place Here's our black cat Dolce. Finley is a rescue from Pound Buddies in Muskegon. He provides us with so much joy and comfort, loves to play, go to the park and snuggle. He gets his BarkBox every month, his hat is from his January box (it’s also his birthday month). He gets so excited when we get a delivery. He thinks every box is his to open, even going after neighbors amazon boxes on their porch. When he get too many toys, he shares them with his furry friend, Toby. Our newest family member, Homer, doing his best at Dabbing! Daughter decided to try and place her sunglasses on our Airedale, Colt. My alarm clocks: Tibby and Achilles. Primrose is a Papipoo. Half papillon and half toy poodle. Her best friend is Dunkin a Bernese mountain dog. They have been buddies since Dunkin was born. He is 4 and Prim is 5. I worked in pet industry my whole life. My dogs are my kids. So being a dog trainer I brought dogs that needed a pack leader home. And we understand each other’s needs. Best friends forever. Bo likes to sit up here and watch everything that goes in the house. He was a stray that showed up at our house 9 years ago. He is always getting into mischief! We love him so very much❤️ My cat Achilles thinks he's a dog. My wife got glasses for Noah to wear on those sunny summer days on the pontoon boat. Christmas Pups arry was sent to Michigan from Louisiana as well as many other dogs to Harbor Humane Society and was fostered with a family and my daughter was lucky enough to adopt him. He is a "Gym Rat" at Muskegon Crossfit as that is where he stays during the day with my daughter's boyfriend as he owns the gym and the members just love him. I love being a Doggy Grandma. He spends time with me too!!! Cali loves to go on adventures outside, she is a hunter. Her favorite thing to do is to go on Jeep rides and get the leaves. Truffles, Coltrane, and Dexter love to cuddle up and watch the football games with us! Dexter will even wear his Steelers shirt when they play! They act like they don’t know they are different from each other but they do know when I’m about ready to go to work each morning. Franklin (Cat) and Malibu (Dog) get in the crate together knowing one of them ( the cat),, doesn’t get to stay in but it’s worth a try. They rejoice in being reunited in the afternoon. This is Dolly's favorite snuggle spot, At 3 months old it works. Not sure About 3 months from now. Kilo is ready for St. Patrick's Day!! Muskegon, MI Hanging out with me where ever I go and loves to shop Toushi was rescued from outside, he's diabetic and gets a shot everyday. He's a good boy. Bentley Styles, the road dog. Mo loved meeting the goats at the farm. Kevin loves to hang out in the bathroom sink! But you better not turn on the tap! Simon was very proud of himself after he played in the mud and ran in the house and jumped on the bed. This is Angel and Guster and they are never apart.

