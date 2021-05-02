Canine Cup 2021: The Kansas City Chewers take on the Tampa Bay Barkaneers

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Canine Cup is back for a third year, watch as the Kansas City Chewers take on the Tampa Bay Barkaneers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Canine Cup continues for a third year. This time, Kansas City Chewers take on the Tampa Bay Barkaneers.

The canine coaches and puppy players are all from Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

Coaches Jazzy and Mello are two longtime Harbor Humane residents. Mello was already adopted but Jazzy is still available.

Typically, the Canine Cup is a way to showcase not only the puppy players exceptional football abilities, but their cuteness as well, in hopes of getting everyone adopted. However, this year, all the players in the game have already found fur-ever families!

The Harbor Humane Society and 13 ON YOUR SIDE still wanted to feature some adoptable dogs and even a kitty, and so we present the "honorary fans" that still need homes:

Jazzy

Harbor Humane said Jazzy has been with Harbor since December.

This pretty lady came to the shelter all the way from the Humane Society of the Delta in Arkansas, and they think she’s adjusting to snowy Michigan pretty well! Jazzy is about 5 years old and will do anything to play with her stuffies!

Rudyard (aka Rudy)

This sweet guy is currently living the good cat life in foster, but he’s been waiting for his fur-ever home for a long time, Harbor said.

Rudyard, aka Rudy is 3 years old and has been with Harbor for over a year. He loves cuddle time and will easily fall asleep on your lap. Rudy also loves to sit and watch the birds, and is as obsessed with basking in the sun. He seems to love all the cats he meets, so would do great in a home with feline siblings. He does not do well with the canine types, however, so he’d need to go to a dog-free home where he can live his best life! Rudy is also harness trained, how can you not want to take him home?!

Wrangler

There is not enough Harbor Humane can say about this big ol sweet gent! Wrangler is about 5 years old, and while he's a big guy at first sight, he's nothing but a giant love bug!

He loves getting out on walks, and while he can be excited at first, it doesn't take him long to walk right alongside you -- glancing up the whole time to make sure you're there, Harbor Humane said. He also LOVES fetch and tearing up those same tennis balls, so his ideal home would have a special stash just for him. All this said, the funniest thing about Wrangler is his absolute passion for butt scratches. This guy would do best in a cat-free home, and the shelter said they would prefer to do a visit with any kids in the home. Please come meet him -- you're bound to fall in just as much love as we all have!

Bowen

Harbor Humane said Bowen hasn't had any interest in quite some time, and has been at the shelter since September! He loves to cuddle, loves walks, playing Frisbee, soccer and tug of war.

He’s a very happy, easy going dog, and is very gentle with kids. He also loves his car rides! Everyone loves this cuddly, good boy. Bowen is approximately 5 years old and came to Harbor as a transfer from another shelter.

He was positive for heartworm but has completed treatment and doing great! He could be successful in a home with another dog or possibly cat, with proper introductions.

If you're interested in any of these honorary fans, or adopting anyone other dogs or cats at the shelter -- contact Harbor Humane at 616-399-2119 or check out their website.

