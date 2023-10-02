WATCH: West Michigan's Canine Cup features adorable puppies from Harbor Humane

The Canine Cup is back! And as always, it is jam-packed with adorable puppy action.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — It's become a tradition here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

In anticipation of the Super Bowl, we're putting on a little competition of our own.

The canine coaches and puppy players are all from Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bone Crushers took on the Los Angeles Rascals. The Rascals ended up taking down the Bone Crushers 14-9 in a paw-biting standoff.

This year, the Philly Feisty takes on the Kansas City Chewers.

Representing the Philly Feisty team is Coach Luther, who you may remember as the dog who was left tied to a fence at Harbor Humane back in January.

On the other side of the game, we have Coach Biggie Smalls, who shelter staff say is a perfect indoor and outdoor dog with a talent for escaping whatever enclosure he may be in — a quality perfect for sneaky game play.

All of the players and Coach Biggie were already adopted, but Coach Luther is still in search of a forever home. Shelter staff describe him as a gentle giant with a lot of energy. If you're interested in learning more about Luther, you can read his bio here.

In this year's Puppy Bowl, the Chewers took an early lead with two touchdowns and the game became more contentious as the puppies fouled time and again for unnecessary ruff-ness.

Kansas City had a dominating lead over Philly by halftime as the athletes hit the water bowl.

By the second half, we may be ready to crown a Most Valuable Pup — Sammy clinched touchdown after touchdown for Philly, bringing them back to glory.

The score eventually tied, making the fourth quarter a real barn burner. The game came down to the final seconds, but Philly couldn't stand the heat. The Kansas City Chewers came out as top dogs, winning 37-28.

This is the second Puppy Bowl win of the decade for the Chewers, who claimed another victory in 2021 against the Tampa Bay Bark-aneers.

We're just happy everyone had a ball. We paw-sitively can't wait till next year, West Michigan!

Watch last year's game below:

