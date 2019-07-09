LUDINGTON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Animal Friends shelter in Ludington is asking for help after they took in cats and kittens that were being held in a large, plywood box.

The shelter said they were contacted about a couple who had three cats and five kittens. "It seems that a woman asked for someone to take them as her husband had threatened to kill them," Lakeshore Animal Friends said in a Facebook post.

Good Samaritans, as the shelter describes them, took a large white box made of plywood from the couple's car. There were no air holes and the lock on the box was secured with a zip tie.

When the zip tie was cut and the box opened, one of the cats jumped out. Lakeshore Animal Friends said they do not know the whereabouts of that animal.

The remaining two adult cats and five kittens were taken in by the good Samaritans until Lakeshore Animal Friends got involved.

"Just as all other rescue groups Lakeshore Animal Friends is full of abandoned kittens and cats, and has limited foster resources and funds. But we accepted the two adults and five kittens immediately," the shelter said.

They said the cats and kittens, despite their treatment, are sweet and just looking for attention and affection. They are in foster care and will be given all the necessary health treatments. The shelter is asking for anyone interested in adopting the cats to reach out.

Lakeshore Animal Friends also said their foster caretakers are at capacity. They are asking for financial donations to help with vaccinations, food and supplies. They also said people can help by donating Fancy Feast wet cat food, bleach, clumping litter, Borax and other laundry soap and paper towels to Lakeshore Collision Service, who is offering to match drop off donations.

The shelter also said they contacted the Mason County Sheriff's Department about the treatment of the animals.

"We have reason to believe this couple can be identified and the “death box” can be made available as well," Lakeshore Animal Friends said.

Reach out to the shelter on Facebook or on their website.

