GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — National Dog Biscuit Day is Saturday February 23, 2019 and 13 ON YOUR SIDE decided to celebrate by inviting Beer City Dog Biscuits on the show.

The nonprofit company works to provide vocational training and jobs to adults with developmental disabilities. Giving them the opportunity to be productive every day.

Beer City Dog Biscuits are made out of used nonalcoholic beer grains from Founders Brewing Company. 100 percent of the company's profits go back into supporting their mission.

Beer City Dog Biscuits co-founders Leslie Hooker and Suzanna Wilcox and Brew Baker Tanis Hooker joined 13 On Your Sides Weekend Morning Show discussing how the company works to improve

Some West Michigan stores that carry Beer City Dog Biscuit products include Bridge Street Market, Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, Shaggy Pines Dog Park and Pet Supplies Plus.

For more information about Beer City Dog Biscuits, or to donate to their cause, visit their website.

