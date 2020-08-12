Clear the Shelters event starts Wednesday at 3 West Michigan animal shelters

While many people want to adopt during this time of year, BPF reminds consumers that pets are not gifts – rather, they are long-term commitments.

Three West Michigan animal shelters are participating in this season’s BISSELL Pet Foundation’s (BPF) Clear the Shelters – Holiday Hope event.

Taking place Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, the event is happening in nearly 170 shelters country-wide, including The Muskegon Humane Society, the Harbor Humane Society in West Olive and the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.

Fees vary by location, but BPF requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25. Participating shelters have the choice to hold a five-day event or pick a day that works best for them. Location listings can be found here.

“It’s so important to choose adoption,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “So many people want to bring a pet into their home at this time of year. With the overwhelming number of pets in shelters, why not give them a chance? Without you, there really is no tomorrow so please consider adoption first.”

While many people want to adopt during this time of year, BPF reminds consumers that pets are not gifts – rather, they are long-term commitments. Before adopting a pet at the shelter, everybody in the household needs to understand that the new furry family member is a permanent addition.

At this time, shelters are continuing to adapt to local COVID-19 guidelines and some are not accepting walk-ins. BPF asks those interested in adopting a pet to check the protocols of their local shelter before jumping in the car.

Related Video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.