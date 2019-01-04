GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Griffins were on the ice Sunday night playing the Milwaukee Admirals.

But it wasn't just the Griffins who hit the ice. After the game, a crowd of corgis made their way out of the stands and down onto the ice.

The event was Corgis on the Ice night, and the Griffins said 375 dogs were at Van Andel Arena during the game.

All of the money raised went to Paws with a Cause.

The event was organized by Corgis in the Park, a group that brings together corgis and their owners to Riverside Park every October.

This was the second time they've teamed up with the Griffins.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.