GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The staff at the Infiniti of Grand Rapids got a sweet surprise yesterday when they found a furry stowaway on the spare tire of the vehicle they were working on.

According to a Facebook post from the dealership, the service department was about to work on a QX80 on Wednesday when the little, orange kitten started to meow.

The kitten apparently hitched a ride to the shop located on Breton Road SE. But the kitten was pulled out to safety and given plenty of snuggles. The dealership coined the kitten "Spare Tire" until he was adopted -- which happened fairly quickly.

The kitten is already in its new home and getting acclimated. His new family settled on the name "Glitch."

