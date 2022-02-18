Adopt DeeDee from The Humane Society of West Michigan | The Underdogs! (And Cats)

DeeDee is our February Underdog that is looking for a loving family to adopt her.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Underdogs is a new monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long.

These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving family who can give them a forever home that they deserve.

This month, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Underdog is DeeDee at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

DeeDee is a 9-year-old mixed breed who loves to go on walks and have adventures.

In DeeDee's bio on the Humane Society of West Michigan's adoption page they say, "[she] is looking for a home without other dogs and respectful kids (if any) that will give her TONS of love! Her hobbies include sunbathing, sleeping, and underwater basket weaving."

DeeDee is black, orange and white and weighs 40 pounds. See more photos and learn more about her here.

Visit DeeDee's adoption page to apply for adoption or contact The Humane Society of West Michigan by email at adoptions@hswestmi.org or by phone at (616) 453-8900.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.