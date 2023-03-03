Ottawa County Sheriff seeking information after dog found with gunshot wound, in malnourished condition

Earlier this week, an animal control deputy found the malnourished dog near the Bass River Recreation area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is hoping you know something about a dog that was found malnourished and suffering from a gunshot wound earlier this week.

According to authorities, an Animal Control deputy went to check out a report of a malnourished dog in the area of 104th Avenue near Osborn Street in Robison Township near the Bass River Recreation area on Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 4 p.m.

The deputy found the dog and took it to Harbor Humane Society for treatment.

Authorities said the mixed-breed dog is brown in color and had injuries to its face and snout. It wasn't wearing any tags on its collar.

A veterinarian performed surgery on the dog and recovered a bullet from the pup's jaw. The animal is now recovering at the shelter.

Investigators are working with the Humane Society to track down the dog's owner or anyone who may know about the dog.

If you have information that could help, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368), mosotips.com or by contacting Harbor Humane Society at 616-399-2119.

