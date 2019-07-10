BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A lucky dog found after a hit and run crash was even luckier to share a name with his rescuer.

After her car was totaled near the intersection of 64th Street and Byron Center Ave. in Byron Township, Kristin Bredeweg noticed her 8-year-old Golden Doodle, Kevin, was missing.

"I screamed for him, I absolutely screamed," Bredeweg said. "I could only imagine he jumped out of the back window that had been crushed."

Bredeweg and her daughter, Sophia posted to Facebook asking for help searching for Kevin. The two posts were shared more than 3,000 times.

"They were out looking for my dog into the late hours of the night when I was home sleeping," she said. "It just blew up."

Bredeweg gave her number to the Syswerdas, a couple that lived nearby. While searching on a four wheeler, the husband – also named Kevin – found the dog.

"I just had a gut feeling, sometimes it's hard to explain," Syswerda said. "But I got up near the highway, and I heard a bark."

Sophia and Kristin Bredeweg pose with Kevin after he was found Saturday.

Sophia Bredeweg

Four-legged Kevin was injured from the accident, requiring stitches and staples. He's a bit sluggish, but happy to be reunited with Woodson, the other family dog, Bredeweg said.

"Having him back alive, and breathing [is] the best thing in the world," she said. "Best phone call I've received in a while."

Bredeweg reported the hit and run to the Kent County Sheriff's office. No arrests or citations have been made yet regarding the incident, Sgt. Joel Roon said.

