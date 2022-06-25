First-ever Doggie-Palooza comes to Sparta

The fundraiser benefits foster-based Heart of Hope Dog Rescue.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, you can meet some in person at a fundraiser in Sparta Saturday.

The first-ever doggie-palooza begins at noon. It will be in the Sparta Town Square located at 201 East Division Street.

It’ll be a day full of fun, food, drinks, a raffle and goodies from more than 20 vendors.

All of the proceeds will go to foster-based, non-profit Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue.

There will even be some adorable pups looking for families.

“This group is really great. They don't do same-day adoptions. It's because we want to make sure the dog gets in with the right family. So you can sign up for them. Then they do another meet and greet, you talk to the foster family just to get them in the right home forever," Julie Trombly, owner of Dottie’s Dog Bowl, said.

Festivities run until 4 p.m. Organizers say they hope this becomes an annual event.

