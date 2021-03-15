Dogs at Lake Odessa animal sanctuary have waited 8 years for families to call their own

Higbee and Ace, both senior dogs, have been at the rescue for eight years and are currently waiting to find their furever homes.

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — April 30 is "Adopt a Shelter Pet" day, but staff at Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary hope two of their longest-term fur babies will be adopted before then.

Higbee and Ace, both senior dogs, have been at the rescue for eight years and are currently waiting to find their furever homes.

“Even though these boys have been at the sanctuary for an extended period of time, and are considered seniors, they’re still full of life,” said Mackenzie’s General Manager Autumn Russell-Huber.

According to the rescue, both Higbee and Ace have been shown multiple times during adoption visits, but other dogs are usually chosen or it’s not a good fit with the adopters’ other pets.

Higbee is nine years old and will turn 10 in November. The rescue said that despite his age and some arthritis in his elbow, Higbee enjoys going for slow walks and loves snuggling and taking naps.

“Higbee’s biggest issue is that he doesn’t show well in adoption appointments,” a release reads. “He tends to jump on people when they’re sitting down, which doesn’t leave a good first impression considering he’s a 63 lb. dog. However, this behavior can be corrected with focused, positive-reinforcement training. He only needs someone to give him a chance.”

Ace is 10 years old and will turn 11 in September. Mackenzie’s said he is known for his huge smile and wagging tail. They also said Ace has plenty of energy for walks and playing fetch and that he is an incredibly happy dog.

Ace does have allergies, but they can be controlled through management of medication and prescription food.

“These two amazing and outgoing boys have been a staff and volunteer favorite for years,” Russell-Huber said. “Sadly, they haven't met their people yet. Someone will be very lucky to call either one of them their forever friend.”

Those interested in adopting either of these sweet boys can learn more about them and the adoption process here.

