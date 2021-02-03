Dogs can still get ticks in the winter, how to prepare for flea and tick season

Tick-related diseases have increased over the past few years, likely due to moving deer populations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dogs and cat owners typically need to worry about fleas and ticks once the weather warms up in Spring. However, ticks do not hibernate and could still latch onto a pet's skin in the winter.

"If there's not a ton of snow mass, and you're in grass," said Ryan Carpenter, a veterinarian at Family Friends Veterinary Hospital, "you could come in contact with a tick. Even in the winter and cold months. It's less likely, but it still could happen."

Carpenter said ticks could also be sitting on top of the snow, waiting for someone to walk by. Typically, they hang upside-down on a blade of grass for their quest.

"I'd argue maybe a little bit that the season doesn't end," said Carpenter.

Talk to your veterinarian about different options for flea and tick prevention. There are medications, topical treatments, and more a doctor can prescribe. Also, keeping grass cut low can help reduce tick exposure. There are even products to put on grass to keep tick numbers down.

"If you've been outside for a nice long hike or walk, give them the good once over," said Carpenter, "Ticks like to be in warm spots. So, check between their feet, underside of their feet, behind their ears, on their bellies, in their groin. Just make sure you're not seeing any evidence of of ticks around."

Carpenter said he has not seen any increase in tick-related disease or fleas specifically over the past year, as many people have been outside more with their animals due to stay-at-home orders. However, he said there is an increased number of tick-related diseases in general over the past few years. That is likely due to deer.

"I think it's just a trend that we're seeing more deer migrated into neighborhoods," said Carpenter, "We're seeing ticks in general be more prevalent."

Look out for signs of fever, lameness, pain or discomfort, malaise or a change in personality in the pet. Those may be symptoms of a tick infecting the animal. Also, in locations where Lyme Disease is prevalent, consider vaccinating the pet.

"If you're not using your-round flea and tick prevention, now's the time," said Carpenter, "Especially with the weather warming up."

