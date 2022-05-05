OODLES OF DOODLES | Harbor Humane takes in 35 dogs from Alabama puppy mill

The dogs will eventually be put up for adoption from several local shelters.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — After a call from an Alabama animal shelter, 35 dogs are now safe at Harbor Humane Society in West Olive. The Goldendoodles were rescued this week from a hoarding and puppy mill operation in Birmingham.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society contacted the BISSELL Pet Foundation about the cruelty case. The shelter couldn’t take the dogs in, so BISSELL reached out to Harbor Humane on Wednesday. A team was mobilized within hours to bring the dogs to West Michigan.

The dogs were used to breed countless litters of puppies and sold for thousands of dollars. The parents were neglected, and will need to be bathed and shaved before they are taken to other local shelters to find their forever homes.

“These dogs will never breed again,” said Jen Self-Aulgur, Executive Director at Harbor Humane. “They won’t ever have to fend for themselves outside, they’ll have a home, they’ll have a family, and that’s something that they wouldn’t have had a chance for otherwise.”

The doodles will eventually be available for adoption.

It’s unknown if the operators of the puppy mill have been arrested, but there is an open investigation in the case.

The addition of these dogs comes just days after Harbor Humane posted on Facebook asking for donations after taking in 19 stray cats in a single day. Shelter officials are reminding Michiganders to get their pets spay and neutered, and encouraging those looking for pets to adopt.

