Dogs could face separation anxiety as work from home eases

There's some signs dog owners can look for.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — After an extended time working from home, some people are slowly returning to offices and in-person work. For their pets, it could be a sad day.

At the Grand Rapids Pit Bull Alliance, pets' separation anxiety was the topic. The event was hosted at Broad Leaf Local Beer in Kentwood.

They say after being with people all day, every day, it can be tough on a pet when those people leave again. The Pit Bull Alliance offered some guidance on what people can look for and how to act when they leave.

"It's dogs that focus on doorways, the exits. They maybe tear up the door that you left. Those are probably the dogs that are showing more actual symptoms of separation anxiety," said Lyndsey Sturgeon with the Humane Society of West Michigan. "Don't make a big deal when you leave the house. Don't say 'oh buddy I'm going to miss you.' Just leave and then when you come home, don't make a big deal of that either."

Some people are also facing eviction because of the pandemic. Alliance organizers say it's important that people consider fostering a pet so they have a place to stay while their owners get back on their feet.

