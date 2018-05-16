GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As our pets age chances are they will start to develop aches and pains. While many of us turn to traditional medicines, integrative health is also an option.

It's estimated nearly 18 percent of Americans try things like yoga and acupuncture to ease their own stress and pain. The same practices can be used on our pets.

Universal Health Solutions is holding a presentation Thursday, May 17th to discuss integrative health and wellness for animals. The event runs from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Aquinas College Donnelly Center. It is free and open to the public.

