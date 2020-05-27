Empty the Shelter event sees over 2,000 adoptions

Cheboygan County Humane Society emptied their shelter for the first time in 13 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation had a few obstacles this year for their annual Empty the Shelters event.

With the coronavirus still taking a toll throughout the country, the event moved digital. It also extended the event to a full week.

Out of the 115 participating shelters in 32 different states across the country, 36 organizations took part in Michigan.

This includes Cheboygan County Humane Society who completely emptied their shelter for the first time in 13 years.

Over the course of the week-long event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored the bulk of adoption fees for 2,907 homeless animals.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.