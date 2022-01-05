Bring home a new furry friend with BISSELL's Empty the Shelters event

Animal shelters across the nation are at capacity and there’s a critical need for adopters to provide loving forever homes to our furry friends.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Animal shelters across the country are at capacity and there’s a critical need for adopters to provide loving forever homes to our furry friends.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s big national adoption event, Empty the Shelters, is back.

From May 2-15, BISSELL will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $25 or less for cats and dogs. More than 275 shelters across 40 states are taking part, including shelters right here at home.

Jen Self-Aulgur with Harbor Humane Society in West Olive says the stigma around adopting shelter pets can be misleading.

“I think sometimes people think oh, like, you don't know what you're getting (with a shelter animal), but we have a lot of information on these animals sometimes," said Self-Aulgur. "We've spent a lot of time with them. Sometimes they're in foster homes, and we know a lot of information about how they do in a home. And we offer so much support because our goal is to have it be the best match between that person and that animal and for that animal to find forever homes."

In West Michigan, the following shelters are participating:

So far, Empty the Shelters events have found homes for more than 83,000 pets.

