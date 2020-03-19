GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to COVID-19, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is sponsoring reduced adoption fees across the state of Michigan starting Thursday, March 19.

The Emergency Relief Empty the Shelters event in efforts to assist animal shelters that are struggling with fewer volunteers and staff to care for their animals, according to a press release from BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The atypical Empty the Shelters adoption special is in place for the next week, the foundation hopes this will encourage families to add a furry quarantine buddy into their home in a time when it’s needed the most.

Many shelters have already been forced to eliminate all foot traffic in their facilities and nobody is coming to adopt. Organizations are scrambling to find fosters to take pets in during this desperate time and they need our help.

With BPF funding, Michigan residents can adopt a pet for $25 by viewing adoptable animals on participating shelter websites. Once an online application is submitted, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.

For a growing list of shelters taking part in this Empty the Shelters Emergency Relief event click here.

