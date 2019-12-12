GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's time again to bring hope to homeless pets in Michigan with another Empty the Shelters event.

Grand Rapids-based Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) is hosting the Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope event. On Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, BPF will support over 120 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.

The event will include shelters in 25 states, including 45 shelters in Michigan. All adoptable pets available the event will be microchipped, as well as spayed or neutered.

“To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BPF. “You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet.”



The Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter events have found homes for nearly 27,000 pets since the program started in 2016. The foundation encourages people interested in adopting a pet to get pre-approved, and they will be able to enter the event an hour before it starts on both Friday and Saturday.

