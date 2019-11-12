This holiday season, the Bissell Pet Foundation is aiming to bring hope to animals in shelters with its Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event.

From Dec. 13-14, more than 100 shelters across the country will be offering reduced-fee pet adoptions—45 of those shelters are in Michigan.

All of the adoptable pets will be microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter events have found homes for nearly 27,000 pets since the program started in 2016. The foundation encourages people interested in adopting a pet to get pre-approved, and they will be able to enter the event an hour before it starts on both Friday and Saturday.

►See a list of all the Michigan shelters participating here.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.