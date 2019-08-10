GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local animal support agencies are once again making their furry friends available for an annual adoption event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters is back Saturday, Oct. 12. The cost of adoptions isn't free -- like previous years -- there is a $25 adoption fee to meet. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the adoption costs.

There are 53 Michigan organizations participating. Places in West Michigan include the Al-Van Humane Society, the Humane Society of West Michigan, Cannonsville Critters, county animal shelters, Crash's Landing, Faithful to Felines, the Harbor Humane Society, Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven and more. Check out the full list on the BISSELL website.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., those searching for a pet to adopt can view a local selection from 10 different rescues and organizations at the BISSELL headquarters, located at 2345 Walker Ave. NW in Grand Rapids on Saturday. It is recommended that you get pre-approved for adoption, but you can get approved at the event as well from 10 until 11 a.m.

All adoptable pets available during Empty the Shelters will be microchipped and spayed/neutered.

For more information about Empty the Shelters, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS.

Other pet events happening in the area:

Howl N Boo Kids' Night Out

This night of spooky fun is happening at Humane Society of West Michigan on Friday, Oct. 10. Kids will get to enjoy yummy pizza as well as a movie, trick or treating and a haunted trail! The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. Registration is $25, you can sign up right now by emailing Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org

Tricks and Treats: Drag Benefit for Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry

Beyond Beauty Drag entertainers will take over Harmony Hall for a benefit drag show happening Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 until 10 p.m. It's an all ages costume show that will benefit the Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry. For tickets and more showtime information, click here.

Wags & Whiskers

The second annual Wags & Whiskers is taking place Oct. 17 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at the Waddell Center in Grand Rapids. There will a silent auction, fun activities and a program about how C-SNIP's work to spay and neuter pets has impacted the community. Ticket prices and more information can be found here.

Paint Your Dog

Enjoy a glass of wine and paint up a portrait of your dog on Sunday, Oct. 13. The beginner-friendly workshop is happening at Lions and Rabbits on Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids from 4 until 6 p.m. All supplies are included, but you'll want to to bring an apron or painting shirt. For more information about the event and ticket prices, click here.

