Empty the Shelters fall event kicks off Oct. 1

If you're looking for a new furry friend, the Empty the Shelters event in October will help you find the perfect pet for you and your family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each quarter, the BISSELL Pet Foundation holds "Empty the Shelters" events, which aim to get thousands of shelter pets into their forever homes. Several West Michigan shelters are participating in the Empty the Shelters Fall National Event from Oct. 1-8.

Empty the Shelters was created to help clear overwhelmed shelters and make pet adoption more affordable. Each pet can be adopted for $50 or less, and some shelters will waive adoption fees for senior animals. Pets will also be adopted out fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation says shelters across the U.S. are struggling due to the economy, high costs, the housing crisis and understaffing.

"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance."

A total of 35 shelters across Michigan are participating, including these West Michigan shelters:

Some shelters require preapproval before a certain date, so check with your local participating shelter.

Since Empty the Shelters started in 2016, nearly 118,000 have found homes across the United States and Canada. For more information on Empty the Shelters or the BISSELL Pet Foundation, click here.

