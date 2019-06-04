NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Everyone is excited to watch MSU take on Texas Tech Saturday night, but don't forget your four-legged family members. If you plan to host a watch party, here are some important things to remember.

Watch out for your pet showing signs of being stressed. They may not be as excited to have a bunch of noisy people invading their space. Don't be afraid to separate your pet from the action if needed.

As yummy as those wings, beer and pizza are, don't be tempted by those puppy eyes. Dog food is for dogs and certain foods such as chocolate, avocado and grapes can be poisonous to our furry friends.

And don't let your pet stand out like a sore thumb. Let them show some support for the team too. Lots of pet stores have fun gear you can buy just for your pets. Just remember to keep an eye on your pets if you dress them up.

