Families, their pets celebrate 2nd annual 'Howl-o-ween'

The event raised money for Harbor Humane and included a pet costume contest, trunk-or-treat, games and more.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The second annual Howl-o-ween fundraiser brought hundreds of people to the Shops at Westshore in Holland Saturday. Families spent time getting candy during trunk-or-treat, playing games and taking hay rides while the animals had their own costume contest to raise money for Harbor Humane.

"Events like this really give us a chance to get out in the community and connect with supporters," said Jen Nuernberg, marketing director for Harbor Humane.

"People who many not even know about Harbor Humane and what we’re doing. So, it gives us a chance to speak to people and connect."

Nuernberg called the event a success, with great turnout despite rainy weather. This year featured a few new elements, such as a dog certification course, trunk decorating contest, and beer and cider for the adults.

"We see over four thousand animals at the shelter every year," said Nuernberg, "They need help from the community and help from us."

