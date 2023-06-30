Ferret causes stir in Allegan after making fast food pit stops

Malfoy the ferret is back home with his teenage owner after taking off on quite the adventure.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Inside his home, 13-year-old Kaydin Sheldon is spending some quality time with his four-legged companion - a ferret named Malfoy. And just like his namesake, Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series, Malfoy the ferret is sly and cunning.

"Every time we go near him, he gets extremely excited and he wants to chase us. He loves playing hide and seek a lot, and every time we find him, he jumps out at us. He doesn't like being picked up though. He tries to get out," Kaydin said.

Get out is exactly what Malfoy did recently - causing a stir on the Allegan County Informed Facebook page where someone posted asking if anyone lost a pet ferret. Malfoy had been spotted, but not caught, outside the Taco Bell on Lincoln Road, right next to Kaydin's home.

But Malfoy is so clever that before that Facebook post got out, Kaydin and his family didn't even know Malfoy was missing. They eventually learned that he escaped through the hose of a window air conditioning unit.

The family offered a cash reward for anyone who was able to find Malfoy. Luckily, though, that reward was something they never had to pay out.

"My mom actually went out and seen dig marks behind the trash can. And we saw like a little paw trail to the Burger King trash. And I was actually really relieved that we found him," Kaydin said.

Kaydin says he's excited to tell the story to all of his classmates when he returns to school this fall.

Ferrets are members of the weasel family. They are known for being curious and energetic, and they can squeeze into tight spaces.

