PETS IN THE DORMS | FSU offers Michigan's first pet-friendly residence hall

Ferris State University is dedicating an entire floor of one of their residence halls to students who wish to bring pets with them to school.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich — Ferris State University (FSU) is doing something that no university in Michigan has done before: Allow students to bring a pet to their residence hall.

The university is launching the pilot program from the 2023-24 school year.

Students who live on the second floor of Cramer Hall can bring dogs, cats and other pets to live with them on campus for the school year.

FSU says that while other schools have allowed aquariums, service and emotional support animals, this pilot program is the first of its kind in the state.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” she said. “Students may really miss that dog they’ve had since they were a little kid, or that cat they got when they were 12 years old.”

The students who bring pets will have to pay a $250 fee and must follow a set of rules to keep their animals under control as well as cleaning up after them.

Students must also show proof that they have owned the animal for at least six months, as an additional requirement to bring a pet.

FSU's fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 28 and students will begin moving in on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25.

Learn more about the pet pilot program here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.