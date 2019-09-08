GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Local local animal support agencies are once again making their furry friends available for an annual adoption event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters is back August 9 and August 10. The cost of adoptions isn't free -- like previous years -- there is a $25 adoption fee to meet. BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the adoption costs.

Over the past 14 years, BISSELL Blocktail Party, an animal welfare fundraiser hosted in West Michigan, has generously supported area shelters and rescues. Since 2012, Blocktail funds have been directed to BISSELL Pet Foundation, who was able to award 12 grants to local shelters and rescues for the spay/neuter efforts of nearly 9,000 pets.

RELATED: Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Peach and Cinnamon!

RELATED: Adopt-A-Pet: Anna Grace is looking for her 'fur-ever' home

More than 200 pets are expected to be available at the two local Empty the Shelters locations: the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information about Empty the Shelters, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ETS.

BISSELL Pet Foundation

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.