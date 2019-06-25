MUSKEGON, Mich. — Everyone has the cutest pet and the perfect way to capture their adorableness is through picture. If you need help getting the perfect pet pic, you're in luck.

Kirk was joined by Justin Stubleski from the Camera Shop in Muskegon to share not only some tips, but details on a fun new workshop.

Justin says the best pet photos are ones that capture the true essence of your pet. Make sure you pet is in a comfortable, stress-free environment. Patience and a calming attitude are crucial.

Also, take a look at where your furry friend in the photo should be. Frame the photo so that your pet is the focus and isn't fighting the background for your attention in the picture.

On Saturday, June 29, the Camera Shop will host a Picture Your Pups! Pet Photography workshop to give you the chance to take the best pictures of your pups. This class will include a classroom portion and a workshop portion directly after to apply what you just learned. The class will be led by Jay Luptak of Bearded Lady Pet Photography, and she will be bringing in her show dog, Leo, a Spinone Italiano, for the workshop portion. The class from 10 a.m. until noon.

This workshop is open to all levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Though this class doesn't have a set fee, we encourage attendees to make a donation to Pound Buddies when registering for the class.

