Get your pets microchipped for just $15 in Hudsonville Oct. 7

"A microchip is a permanent identifier to help your pet find their way back home to you," according to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is partnering with Camp Bow Wow in Hudsonville to provide discounted microchipping to community pets.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 from 3-5 p.m. Those who attend can get their dogs microchipped for just $15 each, plus a discount on doggy daycare at Camp Bow Wow for the day if needed.

In a Facebook post, the humane society said, “It's SO important to make sure all of your pets are microchipped. Whenever a pet goes missing, a microchip is a permanent identifier to help your pet find their way back home to you.”

No registration is required for the event. Microchipping is first-come, first-serve and will be provided while supplies last.

