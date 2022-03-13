Local animal non-profit asking for donations for new support center hub

The Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance has announced plans to create a support center that will help hundreds of West Michigan families and their pets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance has announced plans to create a support center that will help hundreds of West Michigan families and their pets—and they need your help to get started.

The non-profit is planning to move into the new space, which will allow volunteers to provide more assistance to animals and the community.

"We're not a rescue organization," said GR Pitbull Alliance Director Tanelle McFadden. "Our goal is to keep pets out of the shelters and to help families keep their pets, whether that's with pet food assistance with their mobile Pet Food Bank, veterinary assistance with some either minor and in some situations, maybe more extensive surgeries and care that they can afford, housing assistance trying to help them find pet-friendly housing, breed-neutral housing for pets as well."

The organization’s mobile operation will not change, but it could use donations to help outfit the support center.

It will serve as a hub for a pet food bank, vaccine clinic, shelter dog day camp, obedience classes, a senior enrichment program and more.

“That's just kind of like the tip of what we're doing, but as we continue to grow, we keep adding more. We also will do our free pet vaccine clinics there as we move around the community, that will also be a site that we go to," McFadden said.

The most urgent need is new shelving to store food.

