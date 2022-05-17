A list of perfect places to take your dog in West Michigan

As the weather finally transitions to summer, we are again finding things to do outside. For many of us, this is the time of year when we want to bring our canine companions along with us.
Just last month, Rover and Zillow rated Grand Rapids the 20th fastest-growing dog-friendly city in the country.
13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter Keely Lovern spent months tracking down the best dog-friendly places to eat, play and shop right here in West Michigan. We took a closer look at a few of those places, but also put together a comprehensive list that can be your go-to for everything dog-friendly in the area.
"What can I say, we love our dogs," said Penny Doane, who's worked at Harbor Wear of Holland for more than two decades.
Harbor Wear of Holland opened in 1995, and as a staple along 8th Street in Holland, they were the ones that really started the trend of putting water bowls outside their store.
"We started that about 21 years ago and the rest of Holland kind of caught on to it," Doane said, "and now we're definitely a dog-friendly town."
As long as they can remember, Harbor Wear's tradition has been to take a picture of all their canine visitors to put on the wall, plus give them all a treat when they come in.
"I feel like we're in this generation that we have dogs before kids, so we want to take them everywhere," said Harbor Wear's Emma Neuser. "I think it's just become a really great way for all of us to kind of share something together beyond just clothes."
On the other side of the lakeshore, a long-time brewery holds a similar tradition.
"Dogs are just such a huge part of our lives," said Old Boys' Brewhouse owner Melissa Browlick, "they're part of our families."
Old Boys' Brewhouse in Spring Lake has been a staple for decades, and was named after Browlick's late chocolate lab rescue. Their dog-friendly outdoor patio is the perfect place to enjoy an evening with your pup sitting right along the Grand River. And on the inside – thousands of pictures of dogs from customers far and wide.
"Everybody brings in their pictures and we put them on the wall," Browlick said. "Any shape, size, framed or not framed, and it's just beautiful to hear all the stories."
The dog-themed brewhouse makes their love for dogs clear, and it's manifested a deep connection between visitors.
"I can't believe how many people spend time looking at the pictures," Browlick said. "That tradition has done more than I would have ever even anticipated."
And Old Boys' even makes their own dog treats right there in the brewery called "KANINE KRUNCHIES."
Back near Grand Rapids is a place unlike anywhere else in the state of Michigan.
"People are always so curious about what we are here," said Raechel Macqueen, co-owner of The Pack.
The Pack Indoor Dog Park, Restaurant and Bar opened in 2021 along West River Drive in Comstock Park and they offer a unique experience for dog owners with an off-leash indoor and outdoor dog park.
"We felt like this was a need," Macqueen said, "and we wanted to fill that need."
The best part? They also serve food and alcohol to enjoy while your pup plays.
"That's just added a whole other fun, element," Macqueen added. "And we're adding an outdoor bar this summer."
At this membership-based park, trained attendants walk around to monitor the dogs and get to know them really well.
"All of our staff are trained to intervene way ahead of there being an escalated incident," Macqueen said, "and they know and love all the dogs that are members here."
"We love when dogs see each other," Macqueen said. "They get so excited because they have made friends here, and customers have formed really cool friendships by meeting here and hanging out here, too."
We know that there are so many other amazing places to take our dogs around West Michigan, so if we missed your favorite spot, please send us an email at keelylovern@13onyourside.com, and we'll add it to the list! You can find the full list sorted by category and county below.
PLAY
Kent County
- Hillcrest Dog Park, Grand Rapids
- Covell Dog Park, Grand Rapids
- Crahen Valley Park, Grand Rapids
- The Pack Indoor Dog Park, Comstock Park
- Wahlfield Park, Comstock Park
- Shaggy Pines Dog Park, Ada
- Cascade Hospital for Animals Dog Park, Cascade
- Rockford Dog Park, Rockford
- Wyoming Dog Park at Marquette Park, Wyoming
- White Pine Trail State Park, Cedar Springs
Ottawa County
- Grand Ravines Dog Park, Jenison
- Kirk Park, West Olive (seasonal rules)
- Grand Haven State Park (leash rules)
- Mulligan's Hollow, Grand Haven
- Hofma Preserve, Grand Haven
- Johnson Street Forest, Grand Haven
- Robinson Forest, Grand Haven
- Ferrysburg Dog Park, Spring Lake
- Spring Lake Central Park, Spring Lake
- North Ottawa Dunes, Ferrysburg
- Holland State Park (leash rules)
- Quincy Dog Park, Holland
- Park Township Dog Park, Holland
- Riley Trails, Holland
- Dog Park at Van Raalte, Holland
- Pigeon Creek Park, West Olive
- Hemlock Crossing, West Olive
- All Open Spaces, Ottawa County Parks & Recreation
- Grand River Open Space, Allendale
- Eastmanville Bayou, Allendale
- Kutis Bayou, Allendale
- Bend Area Open Space, Jenison
- West Bur Oak Landing, Coopersville
- Ripps Bayou, Coopersville
- Jubb Bayou, Coopersville
- Musketawa Trail
Muskegon County
- Norman F. Kruse Park, Muskegon
- PJ Hoffmaster State Park, Muskegon
- Duck Lake State Park, Whitehall
- Muskegon State Park (leash rules)
- Downtown Muskegon PetSafe Dog Park, Muskegon
EAT (outdoor patios)
Kent County
- Third Nature Brewing, Rockford
- The Pack Indoor Dog Park, Comstock Park
- Martha's Vineyard, Heritage Hill - Grand Rapids
- Garage Bar, Ada
- Garage Bar, Grand Rapids
- Nonna's: The Trattoria, Ada
- The Ada Pour House Gastropub, Ada
- Vitale's, Ada
- Paddock Place, Grand Rapids
- Sundance Grill, Grand Rapids
- Palio, Grand Rapids
- Noto's, Grand Rapids
- Sacred Springs Kombucha, Grand Rapids
- Furniture City Creamery, Grand Rapids
- Harmony Brewing Company, Grand Rapids
- That Early Bird, Eastown - Grand Rapids
- East West Brewing Company, Eastown - Grand Rapids
- One Trick Pony, Grand Rapids
- Big Bob's Gaslight Village, East Grand Rapids
- The Euro Bistro, Grand Rapids
- Lucy's, Grand Rapids
- Creston Brewery, Grand Rapids
- Reserve Wine & Food, Grand Rapids
- Tupelo Honey, Grand Rapids
- The Sovengard, Grand Rapids
- Uccello's Ristorante, Grand Rapids
- The Mitten Brewing Company, Grand Rapids
- Electric Cheetah, Grand Rapids
- The Old Goat, Grand Rapids
- Donzon Cubano, Grand Rapids
- Zivio, Grand Rapids
- Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, Grand Rapids
- Frosty Boy, Grand Rapids
- Atwater Brewery, Grand Rapids
- Tin Can, Grand Rapids
- Madcap Coffee, Grand Rapids
- Joey's Tavern, Grand Rapids
- The Pit Stop, Grand Rapids
- Kava Kasa, Grand Rapids
- Broad Leaf Local Beer, Kentwood
- Mayan Buzz Café
- Dehop's Brewing Company & Café, Walker
- Lost Art Brewhouse, Walker
- Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge, Grand Rapids
- Social Kitchen & Bar, Grand Rapids
- O'Toole's Public House, Grand Rapids
- Rockford Brewing, Rockford
- The Peppermill Grill, Rockford
- Brann's Steakhouse & Sports Grille, Grandville
- Alebird Taphouse and Brewery, Byron Center
- Dairy Delite, Comstock Park
- Archival Brewing, Belmont
Ottawa County
- Old Boys' Brewhouse, Spring Lake
- Beefy's Burger Shack, Spring Lake
- Village Baker, Spring Lake
- Odd Side Ales, Grand Haven
- Righteous Cuisine, Grand Haven
- Mr. Kozak's Gyros, Grand Haven
- Ray's Drive-In, Grand Haven
- Stanz Cafe, Grand Haven
- Noto's, Grand Haven
- The Good Earth Café, Holland
- Waverly Stone Gastropub, Holland
- Whit's Frozen Custard, Holland
- Mizu Sushi, Holland
- The Curragh Irish Pub, Holland
- Joe 2 Go, Holland
- Dune Dogz & Treats, Holland
- Our Brewing Company, Holland
- HopCat, Holland
- Tripel Root, Zeeland
- Captain Sundae, Zeeland
- Pike 51 Brewing, Hudsonville
- DJ's Pizza Pub, Hudsonville
- Farmhaus Cider, Hudsonville
- Coopersville Brewing Company, Coopersville
- Trail Point Brewing Company, Allendale
Muskegon Couny
- Dockers Fish House, Muskegon
- Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Muskegon
- The Deck, Muskegon
- Rad Dads Tacos & Tequila Bar, Muskegon
- Hobo's Tavern, Muskegon
- Unruly Brewing Company, Muskegon
- The Lake House Waterfront Grille, Muskegon
- Bear Lake Tavern, Muskegon
- The Frosty Cove, Muskegon
- Brann's Steakhouse & Sports Grille, Muskegon
- Dog-N-Suds Drive-In, Muskegon
- Spad's Twisters Soft Serve Ice Cream, Montague
- Pekadill's, Whitehall
- Gary's Restaurant, Whitehall
Allegan County
- Virtue Cider, Fennville
- Cranes U-Pick, Fennville
- Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery, Fennville
- Fenn Valley Vineyards, Fennville
- Waypost Brewing Co., Fennville
- Guardian Brewing Company, Saugatuck
- Borrowed Time, Saugatuck
- The BARge, Saugatuck
- Wicks Park, Saugatuck
- Pumpernickel's Eatery, Saugatuck
- Uncommon Coffee Roasters Cafe & Bakery, Saugatuck
- Phil's Bar & Grille, Saugatuck
- Mermaid Bar & Grill, Saugatuck
- The Mitten Brewing Company, Saugatuck
- Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions, Saugatuck
- The Grilled Cheese Shack, Saugatuck
- Boardwalk Deli & Ice Cream, Saugatuck
- GROW Cafe + Bistro, Saugatuck
- Wally's Bar & Grill, Saugatuck
- The Farmhouse Deli & Pantry, Douglas
- Back Alley Pizza Joint, Douglas
- Coastal Society, Douglas
SHOP
Ottawa County
- Harbor Wear of Holland, Holland
- The Poppy Peach, Holland
- CD Exchange, Holland
- Jean Marie's, Holland
- Blue Veranda, Holland
- Reader's World, Holland
- *Many Stores Along 8th Street, Downtown Holland
- Jean Marie's, Grand Haven
- Must Love Dogs, Grand Haven
- Ebby’s Pet Bakery & Boutique, Grand Haven
- Borr’s Shoes and Accessories, Grand Haven
- Marushka/Michigan Rag Co, Grand Haven
- That Hat, Grand Haven
- Carlyn & Co, Grand Haven
- Buffalo Bob’s, Grand Haven
- Studio JSD, Grand Haven
- MACKite, Grand Haven
- Blueberry Haven, Grand Haven
- Vintage Green Antiques, Grand Haven
- Calico Cat, Grand Haven
- West Michigan Pawn, Grand Haven
- Tlaquepaque Garden Art, Grand Haven
- Grand Haven Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Grand Haven
- *Many Stores Along Grand Haven's Main Street, Downtown Grand Haven
Muskegon County
- The Front Porch, Muskegon
Allegan County
- *Many Stores in Downtown Saugatuck
ACTIVITIES
Kent County
- Wax Poetic Candle Bar, Eastown - Grand Rapids
- Blueberry Picking at Blueberry Hill, Nunica
- Farmhaus Cider, Hudsonville
- Windmill Island Gardens, Holland
- Neli's Dutch Village, Holland
- Holland Bowl Mill, Holland
- Love's Travel Stop, Holland
- Countryside Greenhouse, Allendale
- East Point RV Park, Grand Haven
Muskegon County
- Getty Drive-In Theatre, Muskegon
Allegan County
- Cranes U-Pick, Fennville
- Virtue Cider, Fennville
NOTE: *This story was created by independent research done by 13 ON YOUR SIDE. If you have any questions regarding dog-friendly rules for a specific business or place, please contact them directly.*
13 ON YOUR SIDE also spoke to representatives with Zillow and Rover to learn more about their recent study that revealed Grand Rapids as the 20th fastest-growing dog-friendly city in the country. Here's what we learned:
How is this survey conducted?
"The Top 20 Fastest Growing Dog-Friendly Cities ranking is according to both new dog accounts over the past year from Rover's database of millions of pet profiles, and Zillow rentals pageview data from the past year. For each city, Rover data on trends in new dog accounts was combined with Zillow data representing cities with the highest increases in average daily page views per pet-friendly single family home rental listing over the past year. As for the survey, that data was derived from 1,000 US-based dog owners conducted in March 2022, via Pollfish."
Why is this kind of survey so popular? What's so important about doing these surveys for cities around the U.S.?
"Reports like the Fastest Growing Dog-Friendly Cities are popular and important for a number of different reasons. For starters, our survey data revealed that a whopping 72 percent of dog parents said it's important to them to live in a dog-friendly city with plenty of other dog parents, dog parks and pet-friendly housing options. So, the fact that Grand Rapids is ranked among the top 20 fastest growing dog-friendly cities may actually accelerate that even more, positively affecting the local real estate market. Also, I think every city in the country has a sense of pride and we naturally want to know where we stack up, compared to other metros in the U.S. At the end of the day, it's just a fun way to dig into dog-related data and understand how our pets are influencing everything we do – even something as significant as our housing decisions."
