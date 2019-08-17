GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Cats and kittens have been making customers smile for two years at West Michigan's first cat cafe.

The Happy Cat Cafe celebrates their two year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 17. Since opening in 2017, the cafe has reached 200 adoptions.

Adoptable kittens from Michele's Rescue have taken over the lounge this weekend. There will also be cake, face painting, and tie dye in the parking lot—all free.

Meteor Ink House de Tatuadora will also have $50 cat tattoos with 20% of the proceeds going back to the cats at the cafe.

Happy Cat Cafe has several special events coming up, such as Cat and Canvas nights and Happy Cat Yoga.

