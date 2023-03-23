Harbor Humane Society March adoption special extended

It may be National Puppy Day, but you can bring home an adult or senior dog this month for $25.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It’s National Puppy Day, and who doesn’t love puppies? They’re adorable! But we don’t want to forget the slightly older “puppies” waiting to find their forever homes at local animal shelters.

Harbor Humane Society has an adoption special for its adult and senior dogs this month.

In total, the animal shelter has just over 100 dogs, an all-time high, and 26 of those dogs have been there for more than 30 days.

Some have even been waiting years for a family of their own.

"I think one of the hardest things working in a shelter is to see dogs sit and get passed by and not looked at. And you know, those days turn into weeks turn into months," said Jen Self-Aulgur, Executive Director at Harbor Humane Society.

While puppies are super cute they require a lot of attention, patience, and training.

There are so many reasons to adopt an adult or senior dog instead.

They’re more likely to be potty-trained already, don’t require as much exercise as puppies, you’re going to get a good night’s rest because the older pups sleep through the night, and despite the stereotype, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

"I think any dog given the right circumstances can always learn new tricks. And you know, in fact, that's good for them to keep on learning just like we do, right. Like, let me keep on learning new things every day," Self-Aulgur said.

Among the long-term residents, Brutus has been with the shelter for more than 500 days.

Nuka, who is in a foster home, has been waiting 481 days.

And Reagan for more than 300 days.

"You can argue nature versus nurture. But you still you don't necessarily know what that puppy’s personality is going to be like when it's fully grown. And for an adult dog, you know, what you see is what you get, and typically, it's just going to keep getting better as they get more comfortable in your household," Self-Aulgur said.

Through the end of this month, you can bring one of these sweet loving animals home with you. Their adoption fee is $25.

It may be National Puppy Day, but the adults and seniors also deserve a forever home.

To see all of the animals available for adoption, click here.

