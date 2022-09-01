Harbor Humane to host fundraising, adoption event in honor of Betty White

The Betty White challenge is inspiring people to give back to animal shelters. Harbor Humane Society is going one step further by hosting an event in White's honor.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A social media craze known as the Betty White challenge is inspiring people to give back to animal shelters.

Fans continue to honor the actress and animal advocate’s life. A post that started on social media asks people to pick a local animal shelter and donate at least $5 in White's name on what would have been her 100th birthday.

A handful of West Michigan shelters are taking part in the fundraiser.

In West Olive, Harbor Humane Society is taking things one step further by hosting a birthday party at the shelter for White on Monday, Jan. 17. Visitors will be able to celebrate White, donate to the shelter and take home their own furry friend.

"During our open hours, which are 12:30 to 7 p.m., it's going to be Betty's birthday bash," said Harbor Humane Society director of finance Allison Deters. "We're going to have adoptions that are going to be donation-based. So whatever donation you want to make in Betty's honor, you can adopt an animal. We're gonna have some raffles going on. We're gonna have cupcakes for her birthday. So yeah, it's just kind of gonna be an all-day party."

You can donate to the shelter right now on Facebook or the shelter's website. For more information on the shelter, click here.

