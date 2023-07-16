Ales for Tails fundraising event coming in July

Ales for Tails is being held on Thursday, July 20th from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Shops at Westshore.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Michigan — Harbor Humane Society's biggest fundraising event of the year invites you to sip on local brews while supporting the shelter's mission.

Ales for Tails is being held on Thursday, July 20th from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Shops at Westshore.

The fundraiser brings in a partnership with Alliance Beverage. A drink truck on site will have selections from local breweries. Wine and seltzer options will also be available.

There will also be entertainment provided by local band Brena.

New this year, Ales for Tails is offering VIP tables. Those tickets include: 8 tickets into the event, a table, drink tickets, food from Potbelly, raffle tickets, and more.

All funds from the event will support Harbor Humane's mission to give animals a second chance at life.

You can find tickets for the event, here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.