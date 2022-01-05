Harbor Humane Society asking for donations after taking in 19 stray cats in one day

On a cold and rainy Tuesday, Harbor Humane took in 19 stray cats, including eight kittens without a mom.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is asking for help after taking in 19 stray cats on Tuesday.

The animal shelter said in a Facebook post that the stray cats came in at a variety of ages and conditions. The shelter broke down the strays they brought in on that day alone:

Three adults

One pregnant adult, who may give birth today

Eight kittens without a mom

Two nursing moms that are co-parenting another five kittens

They also noted that they have a very sick new mom cat with five 2-week-old kittens who stopped producing milk.

They say that this recent increase in care needed for the strays has put a strain on their staff. They already had 76 cats on site and 100 in foster care prior to the strays arriving.

Spring and summer typically see an increase in kittens born and cats entering shelters, but usually it is a slow and gradual increase. This year, they say it feels more like a "tidal wave."

Harbor Humane Society is now asking for help from the community by adopting, fostering or donating. The shelter regularly hosts adoption events, and is currently participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event, which runs until May 15.

Harbor Humane Society also is reminding people to spay and neuter your pets to avoid overrun animal shelters.

