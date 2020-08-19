Harbor Humane Society hosts virtual 'Ales for Tails' fundraiser

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society's "Ales for Tails" fundraiser has always been held in-person, but following COVID-19 restrictions, the sixth, annual event has been moved online.
Community members can still join in on the action, donating their money through a silent auction or wine pull on the shelter's website.
Jennifer Nuernberg, Harbor Humane Society's development coordinator, said the event brings in nearly $40,000 to the shelter each year, adding that COVID-19 has created more difficulties to raise funds.
"Everything you don’t even think of would have an impact: Our in-person events, adoption events, even local businesses doing fundraisers for us without us there, weren’t able to do that," she explained.
Harbor Humane Society is Ottawa County's only recognized shelter to take in strays, something Nuenberg said has kept employees and volunteers busy amid the pandemic.
"We’re in a very unique position where we’re the shelter for OC so any strays come here to us, we don’t have the option to close," she said.
Nuernberg added the shelter hopes to raise $25,000 this year, a smaller goal since the event was moved online. Harbor Humane Society's Board of Directors is matching up to $2,500 in donations.
"We have an incredible community of support and animal lovers people are willing to do anything that they can...We’re just trying to do everything that we can to bring in the funds that help support our mission here at Harbor," Nuernberg said.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.