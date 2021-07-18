Harbor Humane Society's 'Ales for Tails' fundraiser returns in person

The shelter in Ottawa County has more than 400 animals in its care right now. It needs support from the community to help continue caring for animals in need.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County needs your support. The animal shelter has more than 400 animals in its care right now.

The fundraiser “Ales for Tails” is back in person this year. Donations from the community can help this shelter continue caring for animals in need.

“Ales is meant to celebrate our success throughout the year but really help us continue raising funds so we can carry out our mission," Allyson Huttenga, with Harbor Humane Society, said.

The shelter is excited to welcome back guests who will enjoy craft beer, wine options, cocktails and live music.

It has set a big goal of raising $56,000.

"We are very reliant on just generosity from our community. We are super excited to be back in person for this event this year. I feel like every non-profit can say it was fought last year with the pandemic and working through those restrictions," Huttenga said.

Last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic, and the shelter fell short of its goal.

“We were still successful because of the generosity of the people in our community but we have high hopes to kind of blow our fundraising goal out of the water this year," Huttenga said.



Harbor Humane Society is eager to make up the difference in order to continue its mission of helping animals, like adoptable Bennett, find a home.

“He’s love, as you can see, he just wants to lean against you and I think he would just like to lay on the couch next to someone. Be a huge lap dog," Huttenga said.

Staff says on average it costs about $30 a day to care for all the animals.

“Every dollar raised just really makes sure that we can give the best care to all these guys who haven’t had their chance at life yet, that's why we are here," Huttenga said.

Every dollar counts and you can help be the difference.

Ales for Tails is Thursday, July 22 at the Shops at Westshore in Holland from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased online or in person at the door.

