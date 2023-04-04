Harbor Humane hosting spring break camps

The camps give kids a hands-on experience learning about animals and what goes into their care.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — If you're looking for something to keep your kiddos busy during spring break, Harbor Humane may have just the thing for you! The shelter will be hosting its one-day spring break camps this week.

The camps give kids a hands-on experience learning about animals and what goes into their care, which can help kids determine if they're ready for the responsibility of a pet. There will be games, crafts and plenty of time spent with the shelter animals.

"It's really a day long of getting to know shelter pets, doing some advocacy, making some signs for adoptable animals, we have our Reading with Fido program where the kids take books and read to the dogs in the cages, which is always just adorable to watch," said Jen Self-Aulgur with Harbor Humane. "Playing with kittens, cats, the whole nine yards."

Harbor Humane has been offering camps for about six years.

"Every year it grows, and we made it through COVID and now really are back in full swing, which is so great," Self-Aulgur said. "It's wonderful to see future animal advocates in our shelter loving on these guys."

Sign up online or by emailing programs@harborhumane.org. Three sessions are being offered depending on age group. The April 4 session is for kindergarten through second grade; the April 5 session is for third through fifth grade; and the April 6 session is for sixth through eighth grade. Activities are customized for each age group.

The camp costs $60 and runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Harbor Humane also hosts camps during summer and winter breaks. To learn more about Harbor Humane, click here.

